Investigation launched after human remains found on Walpole Island First Nation: OPP

An investigation has been launched after human remains were found on Walpole Island First Nation last week, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The remains were discovered Wednesday and an initial investigation has labelled the death as suspicious, though there is no threat to public safety, OPP said in a news release Friday.

No other details have been released at this time.

Members with the Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police detachment, West Region Emergency Response Team, OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and OPP Canine Unit are helping Walpole Island First Nation police with the investigation.

An investigation is ongoing and police said they will provide an update when it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lambton County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

