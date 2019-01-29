County concerned about OPP amalgamation, community policing requirements

Inside of the Safer Ontario Act, passed in March, the Police Services Act was also rewritten. The first update to the police act in more than 25 years included mandating amalgamations of police boards across the province.

The process seems complex — and not everyone is happy about the idea.

"We cannot, under the Police Act, tell our police how to police," said Christopher Hales, past chair of the police services board in Tecumseh. There is no current chair in Tecumseh. "That's their skill set and they will deliver to us the way they see fit the policing services for the municipality."

A police board's responsibility is to provide governance and listen to citizen concerns.

"One of the things put into the act was a police services board should respond at the detachment level," said Hales. "The devil is in the details."

From what Hales understands is the government wants a single coordinated meeting for the detachment commander. While Essex County has five detachments, they all respond to the Town of Essex location. There are about 350 municipalities with provincial police detachments.

According to Hales, regulations will mandate smaller boards.

"Once you facilitate the provincial appointments and the appointment from the municipality, that eats up some of the chairs. Then you have the issue of a mayor signing a $2.5 to $3 million contract with provincial police but not having a say on the board," said Hales.

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos said there are still no regulations behind it — right now it's just an idea.

"We're all trying to get a better understanding of what that might look like," said Santos. "We're looking at if there's a way to identify what our board might look like."

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos has concerns about community policing under an amalgamated structure. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Santos said they are trying to do some work in advance.

"At this point it's legislation that hasn't been fully written out."

Santos sees concerns about community policing and length of board meetings.

"Other issues are where do we meet, who pays for maintaining the records, how do we set our detachment's focus," Hales added as more concerns about amalgamation. "Whose voice is heard?"

Christopher Hales joined Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette to discuss his concerns:

It appears Essex County municipalities are going to have to dissolve their police services boards. New provincial legislation says five boards will have to become one. We find out what it might mean when we talk to Chris Hales, a longtime member of the Tecumseh police services board 8:08

Hales said each municipality has its own concerns and its own focus.

"You can imagine if we went before county council and Amherstburg (who has private policing) is there and says wait a minute, why are we funding this board?"

There are positives to the idea though, said Santos.

"We already share information regarding statistics and share ideas as a region."

There are other municipalities who have started the process, so that those in similar situations can provide feedback to the provincial government.

"There's a lot to think about," said Hales.