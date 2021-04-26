OPP are investigating after an ATV driver suffered serious injuries following a crash in Lakeshore

An ATV driver is in hospital with life threatening injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Lakeshore on Sunday evening, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

At 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, the OPP responded to a collision at the intersection of County Road 46 and Gracie Sideroad in Lakeshore. Chatham-Kent EMS and Lakeshore Fire Rescue were also on scene, police said in a news release Monday.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigators are helping with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.