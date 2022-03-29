20-year-old Kitchener resident 8th arrest in Walpole Island First Nation homicide

A 20-year-old Kitchener resident is the eighth person charged in the homicide of Oyebode Oyenuga, which took place on Walpole Island First Nation last year, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The suspect is charged with first-degree murder and was held in custody following a bail hearing on March 27, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release Tuesday.

The OPP said officers from the Lambton County Crime Unit went to the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service and took the person into custody using a warrant.

The victim, 25-year-old Oyenuga, was reported missing in February 2021. His remains were located on Walpole Island First Nation on March 17, 2021. Police had previously described the discovery of the remains as suspicious.

The OPP say the investigation, which is under the direction of its Criminal Investigation Branch, is still ongoing.

The other seven suspects who have been arrested and charged in this case include: