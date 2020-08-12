Premier Doug Ford to visit Windsor-Essex County to talk COVID-19 recovery

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to meet with local mayors to discuss the region's economic recovery from COVID-19 during his visit to Windsor-Essex County Thursday.

This is Ford's second visit to the region during the pandemic, after visiting in mid-July to get a haircut.

Ford said he wouldn't cut his hair until all of the province entered Stage 2 of reopening. Kingsville and Leamington in Essex County were last to make the transition on July 7. Windsor-Essex was also the last region in the province to enter Stage 3.

Today, the premier will be in the region to meet with municipal leaders.

He is also scheduled to make an announcement at 3 p.m. with Kinga Surma, the the associate Minister of Transportation, and the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton.

The premier will also tour the Ford Motor Company's Essex Engine Plant, which dedicated part of its facility to producing plastic face shields to protect frontline workers at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That visit comes as Unifor — the union representing thousands of autoworkers in Canada — enters negotiations with Detroit's Big Three auto manufacturers. During Ford's last visit, Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy said he was "disappointed" the premier did not make a point to visit FCA Canada's Windsor Assembly Plant after the factory had just lost its third shift, and 1500 jobs.

Following the engine plant tour, Ford will visit St. Charbel Antonin Maronite Catholic Church to meet with the Lebanese community and the Consul General in support of the Beirut tragedy.

The premier's day will end with a visit to the Chatham Children's Treatment Centre to meet with frontline staff.

Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca will visit Windsor's public and Catholic school boards to discuss their September reopening plans. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Steven Del Duca, leader of Ontario's Liberal party, will also be visiting the region Thursday to discuss the Greater Essex District School Board and Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board's reopening plans.

Del Duca will hold a roundtable discussion with local educators at 10 a.m.

According to his itinerary, he'll also be holding discussions with the Windsor Chamber of Commerce and other municipal leaders in the region.