Ontario MPP introduces private member's bill to reverse pitbull ban

A legislator in Ontario Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative caucus is hoping to reverse the province's ban on pit bulls.

Rick Nicholls has introduced a private-member's bill that would alter controversial provisions in the Dog Owners' Liability Act that prohibit the dogs.

Nicholls, who represents the riding of Chatham-Kent-Leamington, says owners are to blame for vicious dogs — not a specific breed.

He says the issue has divided some conservatives, but he's confident the bill will pass.

It's set for debate in the legislature on Thursday.

Ontario prohibited pit bull ownership in 2005, angering many dog lovers who argued the law wrongly punished pets instead of their owners.