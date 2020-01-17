$2.1M investment announced for new Amherstburg child-care spaces

New child-care spaces are coming to Amherstburg's Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School.

Ontario's Progressive Conservative (PC) government gave approval on Friday to the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board to begin tendering proposals for the new child-care options.

According to a Friday media release, the Government is providing $2.1 million, as part of capital investments aimed at building more child-care spaces across the province.

Among the child-care additions are an infant room, toddler room and two preschool rooms.

Creative Child Learning Centre, currently located on Murray Street, will operate the new spaces.

"The funding for this child-care addition to Stella Maris Catholic School is a fantastic development," said Rick Nicholls, PC MPP for Chatham-Kent—Leamington, in the same Friday media release. "This investment will provide flexibility for families and opportunity for the children of Amherstburg."