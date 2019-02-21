Ontario musician becomes drum tutor on Oscar-nominated film

If Bohemian Rhapsody wins Best Picture at this Sunday's Academy Awards, don't be surprised if one of the film's actors gets up on stage and thanks a Chatham, Ont. man for showing him how to impersonate the drummer of Queen.

Brian McLellan's road to becoming a drum tutor on the 2018 film started when he was child. He said he's wanted to play the drums "for as long as [he] can remember."

In 1998, he moved to England to work as a drum teacher, and joined a successful band.

Vega4, which launched in 1999, signed with major labels like Sony Records and Universal Records. Its music was featured in an episode of Grey's Anatomy and One Tree Hill, before disbanding in 2008.

Tap on the player below to hear Vega4's 2006 hit, "You And Me"

But things took an unexpected turn when McLellan got a call from one of his former students, who found success in her own right as an employee at Abbey Road Studios — the same studio where the Beatles recorded their most famous songs.

"Within the studio business, they have a consulting business with film. They were looking for tutors to help the one of the actors on the film," he said.

McLellan was one of three drum tutors selected to work alongside actor Ben Hardy, helping him nail an uncanny impression of Roger Taylor, the drummer of Queen.

So how did he do it?

Tap on the player as Chatham's Brian McLellan describes his "teaching method" for an actor on an Oscar-nominated film: