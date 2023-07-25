Ontario and Michigan sign document to 'build even stronger economic ties'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Tuesday morning with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The document is centred on economic cooperation to support joint initiatives in areas such as electric vehicles and integrated supply chains — including trade promotion, new post-secondary exchange programs, and facilitating faster, more efficient border crossings.

"Ontario and Michigan share deep economic ties as partners, neighbours and friends," said Premier Ford.

"This agreement will help open even more opportunities to work together and drive further economic growth."

"As home to the busiest border crossing for goods between the U.S. and Canada, Michigan and Ontario have deeply shared economic interests on issues from future mobility to agriculture," said Governor Whitmer.

As part of the MOU, Ontario and Michigan will establish a procurement cooperation council.

Vic Fedeli is Ontario’s minister of economic development. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

The council will support an open dialogue on government procurement, improving transparency and engagement on government purchasing for businesses from both jurisdictions.

"Strengthening our relationship with our partners in Michigan will help create the right conditions to ensure that businesses in both jurisdictions, including those in our auto sector, remain globally competitive," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario's minister of economic development, job creation and trade.