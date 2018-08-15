Ontario mayor uses alias email address for city business, experts question transparency

Windsor's mayor uses an alias email address to conduct city business, sparking concerns over transparency and a push for further investigation, CBC News has learned after obtaining internal documents.

"In my view, this is the kind of thing that calls for investigation, a thorough investigation, by the integrity commissioner." - Ron Kanter , municipal lawyer

The public knows the city's mayor as Drew Dilkens. However, for administration and city councillors he's also known as Andrew Ray, at least through email.

"I don't think the optics are very good," said Ron Kanter, municipal lawyer in Toronto. "Transparency suggests that you be clear in doing public business."

There aren't any provincial rules that govern alias email accounts for municipal politicians. That's left up to each jurisdiction's Code of Conduct.

A few sections in the City of Windsor's policy may apply to the mayor's email conduct, Kanter suggests.

Excerpts from Windsor's Code of Conduct: Rule No. 16 - "Members shall endeavour to conduct and convey council business and all their duties in an open and transparent manner ..." Key principals [C] - "Members of Council are expected to perform their duties in office and arrange their private affairs in a manner that promotes public confidence and will bear close public scrutiny."



"In my view, this is the kind of thing that calls for investigation, a thorough investigation, by the integrity commissioner," said Kanter, who didn't know the reasons why Dilkens used an alias email at the time of the interview.

If an investigation was to take place, it couldn't happen until after the election. The rules state a complaint cannot be investigated by the integrity commissioner after June 30th of a municipal election year.

"I see it (and this is a personal opinion) as a mechanism to reduce the possibility that individuals will attempt to use the 'Integrity Regime' for political purposes," said Bruce Elman, Windsor's Integrity Commissioner.

As a former Toronto city councillor, Kanter said he has never heard of an elected official using an alias email for municipal affairs.

City attempts to redact mayor's email alias

CBC News was made aware of the mayor's internal email alias after filing a Freedom of Information Request on an unrelated story. Initially, the name was redacted by the city citing it as a "confidential source." After an appeal was filed, the city no longer claimed Andrew Ray was a "confidential source." Instead, blacking-out the name under the advice and recommendation exemption of the legislation. In the end, the name was revealed.

CBC News obtained an email from Andrew Ray, mayor Drew Dilken's internal email alias, making a 'request' about a transit Windsor advertisement. (CBC News)

Dilkens responds

Dilkens tells CBC News that by having his city email address known to the public then "you've defeated the system." He said he uses this separate email so his inbox isn't inundated with communications: things like invitations to events, and complaints from the public.

"It's not practical to have every resident who has a complaint send an email directly to the mayor. It would be dysfunctional," Dilkens said. "It would be dysfunctional for the residents frankly because it would be impossible for me to respond to every request that comes in."

He acknowledges his name is Andrew Raymond Dilkens and that's where the internal email of Andrew Ray stems from, separate from the mayor's office email listed on the city's website.

Dilkens added former mayor Eddie Francis also had an internal email account under a different name, which CBC News has confirmed​ through other sources.

I think anyone using an alias should be banned from using city resources that way. - Nelson Wiseman , University of Toronto political science professor

'Who the hell is Andrew Ray?'

"Who the hell is Andrew Ray?" said Nelson Wiseman, political science professor at the University of Toronto. "Who elected Andrew Ray? Why is Andrew Ray giving directions to civil servants?"

Ron Kanter, municipal lawyer at Macdonald Sager Manis firm in Toronto, has many questions about why a politician would use an alias email. (CBC News)

Wiseman believes it's false representation and says using an alias to conduct city business is "outrageous."

"I think it should be exposed. I think it's wrong," he said.

"I think anyone using an alias should be banned from using city resources that way," Wiseman said, admitting he's unsure why exactly the mayor is using the alias email at the time of the interview.

This isn't the first time a politician has been found using an alias email address for work.

Back in 2011, CBC News discovered former Alberta cabinet minister Ted Morton used the name Frederick Lee — his actual first and middle names — as an official government email address.

At the time, a former staff member left the ministry over ethical differences. The staffer thought the email alias "was wrong" and wasn't comfortable with the minister using an email "that wasn't known to the public."