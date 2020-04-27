Tecumseh lawyer stripped of licence to practise following professional misconduct
Robert Joseph Comartin must pay $40,000 in fines
The Ontario Law Society Tribunal (LST) has revoked Tecumseh lawyer Robert Joseph Comartin's licence to practise law as a result of his engaging in "professional misconduct and conduct unbecoming a lawyer."
Comartin has also been ordered to pay $40,000 in five equal payments of $8,000.
According to an April 16 LST document, Comartin engaged in multiple instances of unprofessional conduct between 2004 and 2015, including misappropriating $2,400 from clients, dishonestly paying himself approximately $360,000 and inappropriately accepting roughly $9,450 in compensation when he was prohibited from doing so.
In addition to the financial misconduct, the LST found Comartin engaged in dishonest conduct and failed to be "honest and candid" with the court while acting as a solicitor for himself and an estate trust.
READ | The Ontario Law Society Tribunal's decision pertaining to Robert Joseph Comartin:
(PDF KB)
(Text KB)CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.