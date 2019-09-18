Ontario investing $3.14 million to maintain hospitals in Windsor-Essex

Hospitals in southwestern Ontario are set to receive more than $3 million in funding to maintain hospital infrastructure, like roofs and air conditioning systems.

Officials gathered Friday at Windsor Regional Hospital to announce $175 million of investments by the Ontario government for hospital infrastructure across the province.

The investments are part of the provincial government's Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls, Erie Shores HealthCare CEO Janice Dawson, Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare CEO Janice Kaffer all attended the government's announcement.

Windsor Regional Hospital is set to receive $1,542,162; Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is set to receive $931,468; and Erie Shore HealthCare will receive $666,152.

"These investments go to show that our government cares about Windsor, we care about people, and we care about healthcare," said Nicholls in a Friday media release. "These infrastructure investments in well-functioning roofs, windows or heating and air conditioning can make the world of difference to a patient's positive experience."

Dawson said Erie Shores HealthCare will use about $400,000 of the funding to "completely renovate the Medical Device Reprocessing Department," which is used to clean and sterilize medical equipment used in operating rooms, the hospital's emergency department, as well as the hospital's diagnostic imaging department and inpatient units.