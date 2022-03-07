Longtime Buxton Museum curator receives Ontario Heritage Award for her work preserving Black history

A longtime museum curator and a group of local filmmakers are being honoured for their work preserving the history of the Underground Railroad in southwestern Ontario.

Shannon Prince, curator of the Buxton National Historic Site & Museum, received the Thomas Symons Award for Commitment to Conservation, a yearly award given to individuals "who have made defining contributions to heritage conservation throughout their professional careers."

Prince tells CBC News she was "shocked" when she found out she would be awarded.

"I don't see myself as someone who does that. I guess I just love what I do — sharing that invaluable history and sharing those incredible stories of those amazing people that escaped and made Canada, freedom in Canada," she said.

"To me, I'm honoured, I'm humbled, but I owe it all to those those true trailblazers who have paved the way for me. So it is in their honour that I'm doing it."

Prince has lived in the small community of North Buxton her whole life, but joined the museum in 1999. Prince said her husband Brian, an avid historian, encouraged her to get involved and take the position as the museum's curator.

The Buxton site commemorates the Elgin Settlement, founded in 1849 by Reverend William King and 15 former enslaved people. It was a settling place for many people escaping slavery via the Underground Railroad.

Shannon Prince has been given the Thomas Symons Award for Commitment to Conservation, for her ongoing work as curator of the Buxton National Historic Site & Museum. (Ontario Heritage Trust)

"I knew a snippet. I knew the bare bones of the history, but I didn't know that broader story," said Prince, speaking of the time when she first started.

"But because he felt that I would be able to share those stories with people and because I'm a descendant, and I would learn and I did."

After more than 22 years working as the museum's curator, Prince said she still has a lot to learn.

"When people come through that museum, I'm learning continuously because everybody has an incredible story to tell and share," said Prince.

"It's a magnificent story that we all share. So I'm acquiring new skills and knowledge daily from them. So it's a continual growing and learning curve, if you will. It really has enriched my life since I've been here."

The Buxton National Historic Site and Museum in North Buxton, Ont. includes a cabin filled with artefacts and a schoolhouse. Buxton was once a bustling settlement for Black Canadians in its early years during the 1850s. (www.buxtonmuseum.com)

The documentary film The North Was Our Canaan: Exploring Sandwich Town's Underground Railroad History — which was produced by Irene Moore Davis and Heidi L.M. Jacobs and directed by Anushray Singh — received the Lieutenant Governor's Ontario Heritage Award for Excellence in Conservation.

Recipients were awarded during a virtual ceremony last month.

