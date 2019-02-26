Questions remain for Windsor-Essex with Ford's planned health system changes

The PC government's sweeping changes to Ontario's health system have health care professionals wondering if it will actually mean better access to care for patients.

On Tuesday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced the dissolution of Local Health Integration Networks (LHINs), and the consolidation of a number of provincial health agencies into a central organization called Ontario Health to oversee the new system.

Dr. Padma Naidu, president of Essex County Medical Society, said anything that improves patient care and the system efficiency is welcome. But at this point, many questions remain.

"If the needs were identified, is the new system going to address all those needs?" she said.

One example she identified as a need is follow-up care for patients, who might need access to personal support workers after their time in the hospital.

"We do work with organizations that do this job. We hope that this becomes more smoother in the future, and then patients get better care at home," she said.

President and CEO of Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare, Janice Kaffer, said Windsor-Essex is in a good position to be successful in the new system.

However, the changes announced at this point won't address all the needs at HDGH, she said.

Specifically, they are waiting for more clarification on how mental health and addictions care will be handled in the new system.

The Ontario Health Coalition has spoken strongly against the PC plans, saying in a statement that the changes will give the province "privatization powers."

"[This legislation] covers the fact that the new legislation allows the transfer and closure of public non-profit hospitals, surgeries, diagnostics, ambulance services, home care, long-term care and other services to private for-profit companies," the statement reads.

With regard to the 14 LHINs that will be dissolved, CBC News reached out to the Erie St. Clair LHIN for comment.

However, the request was deferred to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care. When CBC News reached out to the Ministry to speak with someone from the LHIN, a spokesperson said in an email they are "unable to accommodate" to the request.

Naidu said it's challenging every time there is restructuring.

"The bigger question is … is this going to translate into a better health care system?" said Naidu.