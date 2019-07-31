Ontario government Pelee winery video raises eyebrows, says prof

Economist and university professor Mike Moffatt says he's upset about the endorsement of an Essex County winery in a recent Ontario PC government promotional video because he's the parent of two children on the autism spectrum.

According to Moffatt, as a parent fighting for his children's right to receive adequate medical care, he doesn't want to spend his income on a company that appears in government promotional material.

"The last thing I want to do is spend my hard-earned dollars on a company appearing in the premier's propaganda videos," he said.

The company in question is Pelee Island Winery, which was featured in a July 28 video released through the Ontario government's Ontario News Now digital promotional arm.

Great Ontario wines like <a href="https://twitter.com/Peleewinery?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeleeWinery</a> will be coming to convenience stores near you! <a href="https://t.co/0VDPl7jO40">pic.twitter.com/0VDPl7jO40</a> —@OntarioNewsNow

The video features Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls, informing viewers that Pelee Island Winery beverages will soon be available in Ontario convenience stores.

Ontario residents soon took to social media to express concern and criticism when it was revealed the winery's president Walter Schmoranz donated approximately $2,000 to the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario earlier this year.

One of Schmoranz's donations was even deposited fewer than three weeks before the July 28 Ontario News Now video was released.

It was later revealed Ontario News Now released at least four other videos between 2018 and 2019 featuring companies led by individuals who donated to the Ontario Conservative party.

Shades of cash-for-access

Moffatt said he wasn't just concerned about political contributions made by the head of a regional vineyard.

"There are 180 different wineries in the province," said Moffatt. "Next time I'm at the LCBO, I'll support one of the 179 that aren't appearing in these videos."

Instead, Moffatt said he's concerned about companies effectively paying political parties for advertising.

One of the best-known wineries in the southwest is now the target of a boycott due to political donations to Ontario's PC Party. We asked Ivey business professor Mike Moffatt about why he supports #BoycottPeleeWinery. 7:27

"This is starting to look a little bit like cash for access, and I think people regardless of their views are starting to draw the line that you should not be able to pay money to a political party and they get free advertising out of it," he said.

Ontario PC party spokesperson Marcus Mattinson previously told CBC News that Ford was unaware of any donations made by Schmoranz when the premier filmed the video at Pelee Island Winery.

Effects on the bottom line

While many users took to social media to express general frustration about the Ford administration, a significant number of Twitter users in particular began circulating the "Boycott Pelee Winery" hashtag, as a means of protest.

Moffatt said it's hard to determine whether or not online protest will translate into lost revenue for Pelee Island Winery.

"I hope it does give companies pause that … perhaps they should … not be appearing in these videos, particularly when you have a case where the premier is picking fights with a variety of different communities," he said. "Companies are always worried about their image and this is something that is harmful to the company's image."

Moffatt added he doesn't believe Ontarians are upset about Schmoranz's donation — they take issue with the promotion of his winery in a "propaganda video."

He said, given the opportunity, companies should decline a chance to be featured in future Ontario News Now media.

"They can say, 'Look, we're worried about the image that this portrays of our business, and we would prefer not to have this form of publicity,'" said Moffatt.

Concerns about Ontario News Now

Echoing concerns about the use of Ontario News Now as a means to further the Conservative party's platform, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) called for the shutdown of the digital promotion outlet.

"The government is just using taxpayers' money to promote itself," said Warren (Smokey) Thomas, president of OPSEU. "The government shouldn't be endorsing businesses they like. Doug Ford is way outta line on this."

Thomas added the government shouldn't refer to Ontario News Now as a news source, and should instead acknowledge that it functions as a promotional tool.

Warren (Smokey) Thomas is president of OPSEU, the Ontario Public Service Employees' Union. (CBC)

"It has very, very biased news, if not fake news," said Thomas. "If they wanted to call it a promotion, call it what it is, it's not news, it's advertising for a party."

He added residents who come across Ontario News Now videos on their social feeds should "do a little research."

"They're biased, reporting their biased view and promoting what they think is right and what they want you to believe."