Ontario allows Windsor-Essex to reopen except for Leamington, Kingsville

Premier Doug Ford announced his government's plans for a regional reopening in Windsor-Essex, and a three-point plan aimed at stifling the spread of the coronavirus on Ontario farms.

The City of Windsor and surrounding towns and municipalities except for Leamington and Kingsville will move into Stage 2 of reopening effective at 12:01 a.m. on June 25.

"Right now we need to work together to support the rest of Windsor-Essex so that all of Ontario can get back on track," said Ford.

"The outbreaks at our farms is a new challenge and requires a targeted response."

Windsor-Essex has been the last area in the province remaining in Stage 1 of Ontario's reopening plan due to high rates of COVID-19. The majority of new cases are among migrant farm workers in the Leamington and Kingsville areas.

The province revealed a three-point plan to reduce the spread of the virus on farms and provide more supports to temporary foreign workers.

The plan includes allowing migrant workers the same benefits offered to Canadian workers — including access to workers' compensation benefits under the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board and protections under the Employment Standards Act.

The plan also includes on-site testing for farm workers and updated public health guidance that would allow asymptomatic workers to stay on the job "as long as they follow the public health measures in their workplace to minimize the risk of transmission to others."

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 475 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 across 27 farms in Leamington and Kingsville. Though the health unit is unsure exactly how many are temporary foreign workers, officials estimate 80 to 90 per cent of these cases are among those individuals.

As of Tuesday, 267 workers have recovered from the disease.

Three temporary foreign workers from Mexico who were working in Ontario have died after becoming ill with COVID-19. Two of them were working in Essex County.

Leamington, Kingsville will have to wait

Essex County Warden Gary McNamara said the announcement is "both welcome and disappointing."

"I share in the distress and frustration felt by the residents and struggling business owners in Kingsville and Leamington, but I also know this news is being welcomed in municipalities from Amherstburg to Lakeshore," McNamara said in an emailed statement to media.

McNamara, who is also the mayor of Tecumseh and the chair of the local board of health, has been opposed to a regional reopening plan. He says residents and businesses of Leamington and Kingsville will suffer if Stage 2 cannot also be adopted there.

"They are hanging on right now but they can't hang on much longer with the restrictions of Stage 1," he said.

"There will be layoffs and there will be closures unless support from the upper levels of government provide financial relief. I implore the Premier and Prime Minister, please step up and help these businesses."

