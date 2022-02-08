Province injects $1.5M into new Windsor EV battery innovation centre

The provincial government is pitching in with a $1.5 million investment to help launch a new electric vehicle (EV) battery innovation centre in Windsor. The funding is part of Ontario's Regional Development Program.

Windsor-based Ventra Group, which is part of the Flex-N-Gate group of companies is investing $18.5 million to create their new Flex-Ion Battery Innovation Centre said the news release.

The centre will be producing a pilot line of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, as well as conducting research and development.

"The Flex-Ion Battery Innovation Centre marks a critical first milestone in our strategy to level up our next-generation battery design, material localization and manufacturing skills," said Shahid Khan, president Flex-N-Gate in a release.

The provincial funding is also expected to help create 18 new jobs.