Ontario to increase support for homelessness in Windsor-Essex

More funding for Ontario-wide homelessness prevention programs was announced today.

The province committed to an additional $202 million annually, with $16,698,400 for Windsor-Essex — a 34 per cent increase. Under the $202 million, $190.5 million each year will be allocated to the Homelessness Prevention Program. The remaining $11.5 million each year will be invested in the Indigenous Supportive Housing Program.

The funding is targeted toward the Homelessness Prevention and Indigenous Supporting Housing programs. The move is based on a revised funding model that aims to target the needs of people facing homelessness in Ontario. It also gives province service managers greater flexibility in allocating funding.

Andrew Dowie is the Conservative MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh. (Jason Viau/CBC)

One of the focuses is supportive housing.

"Supportive housing provides people in need with a roof over their heads [and] it also connects them with services that provide a hand up to improve their circumstances, including mental health support and job training," said Nina Tangri, associate minister for housing. "Our government met with partners and stakeholders across the province this past fall — we heard their concerns and are addressing their valuable feedback to improve Ontario's supportive housing system."

MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh Andrew Dowie said that the increase in funding is a result of collaboration and discussion between mayors across Ontario.

"Mayor Dilkens, warden [Hilda] MacDonald and mayors across Ontario have been advocating for an increase in core funding for Homeless Prevention programs and greater flexibility in how these programs are delivered," Dowie said. "Today's announcement delivers a 34 per cent increase for Windsor and Essex County as stable, predictable funding for the next three years and allows for our local priorities to be addressed through these funds".