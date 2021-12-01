58 women and girls died violently in Ontario in 2021, study shows

An annual list highlighting how many women have died at the hands of men in Ontario, shows a grim reality of increasing violence amid the pandemic.

As many as 58 women and girls have been killed between Nov. 26 2020 and Nov. 25 2021, according to the Annual Femicide List compiled by the Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses (OAITH) and researchers at the University of Guelph.

The women ranged in age from two to 89.

The issue hits especially hard here in southwestern Ontario, where seven of the victims are from, including four in Sarnia-Lambton.

"They were almost back to back. Like it was a couple of months where it just seemed like one happened, and then a couple of days later, another, and then a few weeks later, another one. It was pretty alarming for our community," said Rene Barnier, manager of residential services at the Women's Interval Home of Sarnia-Lambton.

"It ripples through the whole community, the whole community is affected definitely ... I think it sparked a reality that domestic violence can be next door, it can be anyone's neighbour."

We're finding that mental health and addictions in their partners or abusers are increasing, - Rene Barnier, Women's Interval Home of Sarnia-Lambton

The OAITH list includes women, children, trans women, 2-spirit, and gender non-conforming individuals whose deaths were at the hands of men. Researchers use public material and media reports to make their list which is "partial" and could include "errors or omissions."

"It's really hard for a woman to leave a situation for many many reasons," said Barnier. "The number of women that call and seek our services — we know that there are double if not more that don't."

However the pandemic may be putting on strain on relationships that's being felt across the system.

The organization Barnier manages in Sarnia, is able to house about 17 women who are looking for help. But over the past year, she said that number has doubled at times.

"We've been over-capacity for several months and we're seeing a huge spike in intakes and I think the pandemic has a lot to do with that, the isolation that happens in a power-controlling relationship," she said.

Barnier calls it a "perfect storm," with added stresses due to the pandemic such as job loss, home-schooling children, and overall isolation that can lead to controlling and violent behaviours behind closed doors.

"We're finding that mental health and addictions in their partners or abusers are increasing," said Barnier. "I would say it's one of the worst years, definitely."

The systems in place to help people are "overloaded" said Barnier, adding that more and more people are reaching out wanting to help people in their lives that may be suffering abuse.

Barnier said the organization mostly sees women in their 20s and 30s, however older women in their 70s and 80s also come in, as do teens.

"I think basically it's saying that domestic violence doesn't know any age," she said.