Ontario boxer looks to make his mark in big fight against 'one of the greats'

It's a fight that could change his life.

Undefeated Ontario boxer Steve Rolls, 35, began his career in Chatham, Ont. — and now, he's gearing up for a potentially career-altering match this Saturday at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City up against former middleweight world champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin.

"It feels great stepping in the ring against top, top competition," Rolls said.

"When I got into boxing, I mean, this is what I envisioned myself doing. This is my ultimate goal and the stage I've seen myself fighting at ... It feels great being able to step in with one of the best and prove where I belong."

'A huge task'

Rolls describes his opponent as one of the most dominant middleweight fighters of all time.

Steve Rolls says getting to fight at Madison Square Garden — which he describes as the 'Mecca of boxing' — is a dream come true. (@_steverolls/Instagram)

"This is obviously a big step up and a huge task I have in front of me," he said.

It'll be his first fight at MSG, which he describes as the 'Mecca' of boxing.

Rolls was born in Hamilton and was raised in Chatham, eventually moving to Etobicoke to continue pursuing his career. He's fought for Canada's national team and he's currently undefeated with 19 wins and zero losses.

He may not be a household name, but this is a bout that could put him on the map.

'Here to win'

"Steve has the opportunity to change his life on Saturday night," said Ryan Grant, one of Rolls' boxing coaches.

"It's a huge opportunity that he's been given right now to showcase his skills on this platform against one of the greats in this sport, Gennady Golovkin. A lot of people in the sport of boxing wish for opportunities like this. But it's a lot of perseverance, a lot of patience, and a hell of a lot of hard work."

Host Chris dela Torre. 6:30

Grant believes that Rolls has what it takes.

"I know Steve's will. I think we're in a good situation right now that we might pull off the upset that not a lot of people are expecting," he said.

"We're here to win."

Rolls said he's been mentally preparing for this moment, and he hopes fans tune in on Saturday night.

"Watch me as I get in there and look to make history."