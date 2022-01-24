Kindergarten teacher hatched plan to keep ducks in online classroom
Joanne Pizzuto has hatched ducks and chickens in her classroom for the last 10 years
A Kindergarten teacher in Windsor, Ont., found a way to keep her tradition of having ducks hatch and grow before her students eyes alive through the pandemic, even when classes were taken online.
"We decided it was important for us to continue doing what we were doing in the classroom, just to bring a little bit of happiness to the children," said Joanne Pizzuto.
Instead of hatching the duck eggs in her classroom at Dr. David Suzuki Public School in Windsor, Pizzuto instead hatched three ducks at her house last May, at a time when the pandemic had taken Ontario students out of their classrooms and they were learning online. She shared the big moments of the duck's development on video including the hatching.
"It teaches them to be respectful of the animals that live on this earth but I think that part of it is that it shows them how to take care of them," Pizzuto said.
Students were able to watch the ducks hatch and grow into adults virtually, and with a couple of home visits with the ducks.
"They are involved in the entire process from watching them when they're born to then taking care of them using a heating lamp. The children then make the transition into making a larger home for them out of a cardboard box," said Pizzuto.
"It was cool watching them hatch and it was cool seeing them in the incubator," said student Franklin Mollard.
His mother, Candyce Mollard, said teaching the life cycle of an animal is important and she's happy Pizzuto found a way.
"It's important for the kids to be able to see the life process and how everything grows," she said. "The fact that she still did it and was able to have that visually for the kids and have something for the kids to look forward to... I know my children were excited every day to see the progress of the eggs."
The journey continues
Now fully grown, the three ducks, Georgie, Norbie and Stella were taken on by farmers Dane Fader and Alley Biniarz at Greener Farms near Kingsville.
"We're hoping to have a nice pond area for them in the back," Biniarz, said. "Right now they're going to our neighbours pond."
They plan to continue the educational journey with the ducks.
"Education is definitely a big part of what we want to be doing as well," she said.
