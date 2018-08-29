One-year flooding anniversary has Windsor residents feeling emotional

One year ago today, Sandra Coates remembers looking out her front window at what appeared to be a small lake that spread from her front porch across the street to the next one over.

"I never seen so much water on this street," said 73-year-old Coates, recalling last August 29 when Windsor received up to 170 millimetres of rain in parts of the city.

"All my husband's tools were floating."

Like others on the street, Coates' basement was filled with about four feet of water. Her washer and dryer were bobbing up and down and the water lapped at the bottom of her basement stairs.

The washer and dryer of Sandra Coates, who lives on Longfellow Avenue in Windsor, float in her flooded basement on Aug. 29, 2017. ((Meg Roberts/CBC))

On Tuesday, Coates said she is part of the lucky group of people on the street.

"We were very fortunate. Everything went through insurance, everything was covered. We had no problem."

Coates now has a renovated basement and she has purchased new appliances.

Still waiting for repairs

People like Melisa Gillis are just hoping that they don't have to go through another winter without insulation and drywall in their basement.

She lives in an Alix Sinkevitch Townhomes, where hundreds of residents went for several days without power following the flooding last summer.

"Everybody just wants everything back to normal or as normal as it can get," said Gillis.

Melisa Gillis says she doesn't like spending time in her basement now because its hard remembering all the belongings she has lost. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

She said, last winter, crews changed the power outlets and cut the wet drywall off. Since then, there has been no progress.

Gillis said residents just "want questions answered," adding the scene brings back memories of destroyed belongings, the rotting stench of food and the lack of warm water.

Some of the damaged items that belong to residents in the Alix Sinkevitch Townhomes. All the garbage bins on the premise have been filled. (Colin Cote-Paulette/CBC)

"I cried a lot … I think back on what we all lost," she said, standing outside her unit with some neighbours.

"Last year, it looked like a junkyard and it's just emotional when everybody comes together. When we all talk about it, we could all just cry."

More than 6,000 Windsor homes flooded

On Aug. 29, 2017, Devonshire mall closed, Windsor Regional Hospital declared a 'Code Orange' after flooding, Windsor police closed the E.C Row Expressway and dozens of abandoned vehicles were left stalled in the streets.

The City of Windsor brought in 20 additional garbage trucks from Toronto to deal with the cleanup.

More than 6,000 homes in Windsor were flooded. Lakeshore saw over 400 flooded basements and more than 100 in Tecumseh.