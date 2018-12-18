One woman airlifted to London after Chatham-Kent collision

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision yesterday.

Around 8:30 a.m., emergency responders attended the crash at Countryview Line and Centre Side Road.

Investigation so far has determined a southbound couple were struck by a woman driving west.

A 41-year-old woman from Thamesville sustained life-threatening injuries. She was stabilized in Chatham before being airlifted to London for further treatment. The other two involved in the collision were also taken to hospital.

The traffic unit investigation continues.