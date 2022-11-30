New substance abuse program tailored for LGBTQ community

A new program is hoping to close a gap in local services when it comes to substance abuse among the LGBTQ community.

"This is a collaborative approach to filling a need in the community," said Colm Holmes, president of Windsor Pride Community (WPC).

"We realized that there was addiction services being offered but nothing that was offered was tailored specifically to the 2SLGBTQ+ community."

The One Team Recovery Program is an existing five week outpatient substance abuse program. The specialized LGBTQ version of it will kick off in January of 2023.

It brings WPC together the Windsor Family Health Team and Family Services to put on the One Team Recovery Program.

"The 2SLGBTQ+ community faces social discrimination, face oppression," he said.

"So when it comes to exploring addictions and substance abuse and our relations to our identities, it is important for us to have a part of the program that entails us exploring those aspects."

The program is a "non-abstinence based outpatient program," meaning participants will not be required to stop using substances altogether if they don't want to.

"It looks at abilities to look at tools and things that people can use when cravings exist, when relapse occurs and really looking at the overall stigma that's associated with individuals that are looking to obtain straight abstinence and how we can work on ways to get there."

Unique challenges

He said that the LGBTQ community faces lots of unique challenges specific to their community and that it's important that people in it look at recovery through a lens that includes their identity.

"We know that in general when people are looking for a recovery journey being able to match with peers that have similar outcomes or are facing similar struggles is a really great benefit to anyone."

Each cohort in the program will be between 10 and 20 people and the program will run for five weeks, twice a week for four hour sessions starting in January. The program will run six times a year.

Margo Reilly, executive director of the Windsor Family Health Team, said there is an opportunity to scale out the program to other communities.

"I know that there is interest within Windsor-Essex and that there are team members from other primary care agencies who are active partners already for the One Team Recovery Program who are interested in training so that they can deliver the 2SLGBTQ+ programming as well," she said adding that there is no plans for an inpatient program right now.