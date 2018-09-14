Skip to Main Content
One person dead following Monday crash on E.C. Row

One person has now died after Monday's multi-vehicle crash on the E.C. Row Expressway in east Windsor.

Multi-vehicle collision sent three to hospital and closed portion of road for hours

CBC News ·
The collision on E.C. Row Expressway closed the section between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway for several hours. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

Police say there were four vehicles involved, with six people inside.

It happened on the expressway between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway.

Five people were sent to hospital.

One of the passengers died of their injuries in hospital yesterday.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened.

