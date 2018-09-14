One person dead following Monday crash on E.C. Row

One person has now died after Monday's multi-vehicle crash on the E.C. Row Expressway in east Windsor.

Police say there were four vehicles involved, with six people inside.

It happened on the expressway between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway.

Five people were sent to hospital.

One of the passengers died of their injuries in hospital yesterday.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened.

