Windsor police issue 0 tickets in 4 years for one-metre cycling safety rule violations

A close call scared Windsor cyclist Tristan Emond off his bike for good.

"I was going down Riverside when this guy pulls up next to me screaming, and he's trying to run me off the road. I had my bike lock wrapped around my frame, and there were actual tire burns in my bike lock," said Emond.

That was in 2014. Since then, Edmond prefers to take the bus.

To prevent near-misses like Emond's, cycling advocates in Ontario successfully petitioned the provincial government in 2015 to pass a one-metre passing law. It took effect Sept. 1 of that year.

Emond gave away his bike because of what he calls unsafe road conditions for cyclists Windsor (Patrick White)

The law requires drivers to keep a distance of one metre between their vehicle and a bike when passing a cyclist. Failure to do so can mean a fine up to $500 as well as two demerit points.

In the four years that have passed since the one-metre rule came into effect, zero tickets have been issued by Windsor Police Services (WPS), according to documents obtained by a freedom of information (FOI) act request.

"A search of our database and case management system was conducted with negative results. There have been no tickets issued for this violation," said the FOI response.

Const. Talya Natyshak at WPS corporate communications said it's hard to say why that might be the case.

"The big issue would be for officers to actually see it happen," said Natyshak. "If there is a complaint about somebody violating the one-metre rule, it has to be proven in court."

According to Natyshak, one reason why WPS have not been catching this type of infraction is that it might be overlooked in cases where police would need to issue other charges.

"Let's say [for example] there was a collision involving a motorist and a cyclist, there may be a more appropriate charge in that case because a collision was involved," said Natyshak.

How the 1-metre rule came to be

A panel of cycling specialists first introduced the rule in a 2012 report to the Ontario Coroner's Office on all accidental cycling deaths from 2006 to 2010.

Oliver Swainson works as a bike mechanic and educational coordinator at The Bike Kitchen in Windsor (Patrick White)

Albert Koehl, an environmental lawyer and cycling advocate, was a specialist on the panel. He was not surprised to hear that the law hasn't been enforced in the Windsor region.

"[That WPS is not enforcing the one-metre law] is instructive," said Koehl. "Presumably it's not their priority, which is not surprising. As I mentioned, the real solution is better road design, that is, bike lanes and lower [enforced] speeds."

South of the border, at least 32 states have passed similar one-metre legislation to improve the safety of cyclists.

Cyclists want action

Windsorite Abrahm Hamm had never heard of the rule, but thinks it is a good rule to protect cyclists like him.

"I've had many close-calls. I've had people honk and expect you to move farther over. Moving to the sidewalk can be hard because sometimes there can be people walking there," said Hamm.

Local cycling advocate Oliver Swainson said violation of the one-metre rule is all too common.

This video put together by Windsor resident and cycling aficionado Oliver Swainson, shows multiple vehicles violating Ontario's one-metre passing law. 0:43

In frustration, he posted video on his Facebook page, showing a couple of vehicles coming uncomfortably close to him while he was cycling..

"Cyclists have every right to be on these roads. That person might be your friend or neighbour. If you give them the space, you help them get to their destination safely, and everyone wins," said Swainson.

"And if you don't, then you can potentially put someone's life in danger."