Leamington man arrested after home invasion investigation

OPP have arrested a 32-year-old Leamington man who — along with two other suspects — allegedly broke into a home in early August.

Police say three male suspects carrying weapons forced their way into a residence on the 100 block of Oak Street. A female in the home was injured when she attempted to flee out a window.

Authorities responded to the break-and-enter report on August 6 at approximately 5:20 a.m.

The 32-year-old male suspect is charged with:

break and enter

robbery using a firearm (two counts)

point firearm

uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm (two counts)

committing robbery to steal a firearm

using a firearm in commission of an offence

possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

possession of a firearm of ammunition contrary to a probation order

Police are still searching for the remaining two suspects.