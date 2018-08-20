Leamington man arrested after home invasion investigation
OPP have arrested a 32-year-old Leamington man in connection with an early morning home invasion on August 6. Two suspects remain at large.
Police say three male suspects carrying weapons forced their way into a residence on the 100 block of Oak Street. A female in the home was injured when she attempted to flee out a window.
Authorities responded to the break-and-enter report on August 6 at approximately 5:20 a.m.
The 32-year-old male suspect is charged with:
- break and enter
- robbery using a firearm (two counts)
- point firearm
- uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm (two counts)
- committing robbery to steal a firearm
- using a firearm in commission of an offence
- possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- possession of a firearm of ammunition contrary to a probation order
Police are still searching for the remaining two suspects.