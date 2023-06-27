Two dead in separate crashes in Lambton County, police say

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced there have been two fatal crashes in St. Clair Township over the past few days.

A single-vehicle collision left one person dead at 5:30 Monday evening.

It happened on Lambton Line, between Highway 40 and Baseline Road.

Police and emergency services responded, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they will not release the identity of the victim, and are not expecting to provide any further updates.

Last Friday morning, two vehicles were involved in the other collision, on Highway 40, between Bickford and Oil Springs Lines.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Again, OPP say they will not release the victim's name, although the promise to give an update regarding charges if and when they are laid.