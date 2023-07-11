1 person dead, another injured following rollover crash in Chatham-Kent

One person died and another was injured following a rollover collision on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a statement they were called at around 1:08 a.m. ET to a crash involving a single motor vehicle with two people in it on the westbound lane of Highway 401 near the 96-kilometre marker.

"While en route, officers were updated that a secondary collision had occurred between a transport truck and the passenger vehicle involved in the previously reported collision," police said.

"As a result of the collision, the transport truck crossed the centre median, eastbound lanes and entered a neighbouring field."

Both people in the vehicle were transported to hospital, where the passenger — a 41-year-old — was pronounced dead. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and only rider of the transport truck was not injured.

Highway 401 closed both ways between between Kent Bridge Road and Communication Road for a few hours Tuesday morning, but have since reopened, according to OPP.

OPP are asking those who may have witnessed the collision, seen the two vehicles before the collision or have relevant dashcam footage to contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.