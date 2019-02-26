Lighter fluid attack in broad daylight leads to one arrest

Windsor police arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a lighter fluid attack, which left a victim with burn injuries.

A fight in progress at Caroline Street and Bruce Avenue Friday at around 12:40 p.m. was reported to police.

Those involved in the fight had left the scene — one on foot and one by vehicle, police say.

Around 1:30 p.m., police were called to the hospital for reports of a man recovering from burn injuries.

Police say the victim reported that he was in a vehicle when someone he knew entered, then the two parties had an argument.

It was reported by the victim that the suspect poured lighter fluid on him and then ignited him. Police say the suspect fled on foot.

Police arrested the suspect on Monday at around 9:30 a.m.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.