Olympians disappointed but understanding of Canada's decision to withdraw from Tokyo 2020

Two-time Olympic track-and-field runner Melissa Bishop says she was in tears when she learned that Canada's Olympic committees had decided to withdraw athlete participation from this year's summer games in Tokyo out of concern for the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

After sleeping on the news, however, Bishop — who participated in the 2012 and 2016 games in London and Rio, respectively — said she was onboard with the decision announced on Sunday by the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC).

"I think it's something that is far bigger than sport and far bigger than our dreams right now," Bishop said. "This is humanity and this is saving lives at this point."

In their joint announcement, Canada's two Olympic committees not only said that Canadian athletes wouldn't participate in Tokyo 2020, but also called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the games until 2021 while the world continues to grapple with COVID-19.

The COC and the CPC made their announcement hours after the IOC announced it will take a month to consider postponing the 2020 Olympics, adding that "cancellation is not on the agenda."

Though the news was difficult to hear for Bishop, she nonetheless acknowledged the need to prioritize her own health and safety — as well as the safety of her family and fellow members of her community.

"These things happen, and I think if the Olympics are postponed, then it's just going to benefit us more," she said. "It'll give me that much more time to really hone in on some strength and some speed."

Echoing Bishop, Windsor, Ont. wrestler Jordie Steen — who qualified for his first Olympics about a week ago — said he was disappointed by the news, but also understood that "this whole thing is definitely bigger than me."

Canadian middle-distance runner Melissa Bishop-Nriagu’s season was forced to cut short her 2019 season due to injuries. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images/File)

Steen comes from a family of Olympic hopefuls who were unable to attend their respective competitions. His grandfather, father and great uncle all made Canada's Olympics team at various points in their careers, and all were unable to compete due to reasons beyond their control.

"My great uncle got mono," he said. "My grandfather supposedly made the team, but they were downsizing so they couldn't send over everybody and he was one of the people that they couldn't send."

Steen's father was unable to attend the 1980 Summer Olympic Games in the former Soviet Union because 66 countries — including Canada — boycotted the games due to the Soviet-Afghan War.

"It's kind of crazy," Steen said. "They were joking around saying we've got a bit of a curse."

Steen is currently back home in Windsor and said his original plan was to rest for a week and resume training.

Watch Jordie Steen qualify for Tokyo 2020:

Canadian Jordie Steen secures place at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the 97 kg weight class. 1:53

Though he can't go to a gym — and though he can't practise against anyone due to social distancing rules — Steen said he's able to undergo rudimentary strength and cardio training at home.

"It's been up and down," he said. It's been some of my highest and some of my lowest points this week. I'm optimistic though, I'm sure it'll all work itself out."

In the meantime, Bishop — who was forced to cut short her 2019 season due to injuries — said she plans on continuing her training "as if things are maybe going to be postponed a few months."

"We don't know, but it's not worth the risk of stopping training right now," she said.