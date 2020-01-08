OLG searching for potential new operator at Windsor's casino, currently run by Caesars

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is looking for a potential new long-term service provider to run Windsor's casino as part of the company's modernization procurement process.

Stephen Rigby, OLG's President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a news release that "it will also help protect the long-term competitiveness of the Windsor market."

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti said the company extended the contract for Caesars Entertainment Windsor for an additional three years "in order to allow for an appropriate amount of time to conduct a thorough and competitive procurement process and a transition of the operations to a potential new service provider."

The media release states, "OLG will require the successful proponent to retain employees at the Windsor Casino for a period of no less than 12 months once it takes over operation of the site in mid-2023."

"That means that everyone that's employed there now will stay in their current position at the same rate of pay with the same status whether they're full time, part time and within the same location for an entire year," Bitonti said.

He said that Caesars Windsor can be part of the procurement process should they wish to make a bid, but "it's too early to tell because we have not started the procurement process yet."

"We believe that this is the last piece of our modernization project," said Bitonti. "We want to make sure that we're consistent across the entire province in how we run our gaming operations."

He said customers shouldn't expect to see any changes.

"It will be business as usual," he said.

OLG expects to release a request for pre-qualification by the fall of 2020.