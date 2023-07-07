The chances you'll come across a house in Canada built in 1798, and still standing, are low.

It's part of what makes the Duff-Baby House in Windsor, Ont. special.

The Georgian-style mansion sits on the Detroit River and will have been on the same lot for 225 years this weekend.

The history within its walls tells the story of the region, but also of Canada as a nation.

It witnessed the War of 1812, was a site for the fur trading industry, housed British loyalists and slaves escaping via the underground railroads.

The legendary Shawnee Chief Tecumseh was once served dinner there, just moments before an American fleet of soldiers rounded the bend of the river.

The house even has some ghost stories, with paranormal enthusiasts coming to detect the supernatural.

Today, the preservation of the historical house is in part being watched over by "Les Amis Duff-Baby," a group that partners with the City of Windsor and the Ontario Heritage Trust to ensure its preservation and upkeep.

President of the group, Don Wilson, gave a tour of the house ahead of the weekend's festivities, and spoke with Afternoon Drive host Allison Devereaux.

Here's part of that conversation.

What is the significance of a building this old in Windsor-Essex?

Certainly the Duff-Baby House is the oldest house in Windsor, probably going beyond that into the southwestern Ontario.

You have to understand a lot of other older, older buildings were either moved from their original site or burned during the war of 1812.

So this house remains on the same site, and is original to 1798. We're very lucky to have this.

The building was built on July 9, 1798, and we know that for a fact because the church wardens from St. John's Church signed a document that's in the public archives of Canada indicating that Alexander Duff, the first owner and builder of the house, had built a house here so that he could acquire a park lot for free after he had done some improvements on the site.

Don Wilson is the President of the Les Amis Duff-Baby, a group working to preserve and share the history of the Duff-Baby house in west Windsor. (Josiah Sinanan/CBC)

So who was the Alexander Duff, and where does the "Baby" portion come in?

Alexander Duff was a fur trading merchant, and so it is significant that the lot that the house sits on faces the Detroit River.

Fur traders and voyageurs would come up to the water's edge and do trading in the Trading Hall.

That's the first room you actually visit when you go inside the building. Jacques Baby came in 1807. By then, the fur trading industry had sort of declined, so Duff sold the house to Baby that year.

Baby was a member of a very influential French family that had been established in Quebec since the 1660s and were in the Detroit area as fur traders and merchants. Duff and Baby were both British loyalists.

It's recorded that Shawnee Chief Tecumseh ate dinner in the kitchen. What's the story there?

In this dining room, Shawnee leader Tecumseh was here and we actually have a quote in one of Thomas Vercheres De Boucherville's diary explaining the visit. It says:

"Tecumseh was seated at my left with his pistols on either side of his plate and his big hunting knife in front of him. He wore a red cloak, trousers of deerskin, and a printed calico shirt, the whole outfit a present of the English. His bearing was irreproachable for a man of the woods as he was, much better than some so-called gentlemen."

And then, there came a knock at the door. It was a Sergeant, announcing the American fleet was at that moment coming up the river. And you can see that through the windows.

A portrait of Jacques Baby in the dining room, a French-Canadian who purchased the Duff-Baby House in 1807 from original owner Alexander Duff. (Josiah Sinanan / CBC)

There's also a story of an escaped slave residing here during the Baby days. What's the context there?

Yes, this is a very early underground railways story from the 1830s. And that is the story of Andrew the runaway slave.

He had escaped from Kentucky, and found refuge with the Baby's.

They protected him in this house.

Believe it or not, Andrew's original owner from Kentucky came to try to retrieve him. But the Baby's assisted him, sent him to York, and the American was left to go and be fought off.

The proclamation from the City of Windsor designating the importance and historical significance of the Duff-Baby House. (Josiah Sinanan / CBC)

Is there any lore in this house with such a long history — any ghost stories?

Haunting stories, yes.

Whenever you have 225 years of history going through a war, the War of 1812, where prisoners were kept in here, you'll have stories.

We have people that sometimes attend looking for clues.

We've had mystics in here, saying, "Oh, there's a little girl in this room," and, "there's an old man in that room."

So there's lots of stories, especially on the third floor.

A side view of the Duff-Baby House on its original lot. The Duff-Baby House is the oldest house in Windsor, built 225 years ago as of July 2023. (Josiah Sinanan / CBC)

So what's happening this weekend at the Duff-Baby House?

This is the 225th anniversary, and that warrants a celebration.

And so we've gone to City Council with the mayor's approval, gotten a proclamation noting the importance of the building, and we're opening on Saturday and Sunday for tours and speeches.

We will also have some descendants of the Duff family in attendance [on Saturday].