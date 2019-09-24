Employees of Windsor, Ont. pharmacy visited by Bernie Sanders in hot water

Two pharmacy staff in attendance at a high-profile visit from Bernie Sanders this summer are in the spotlight of the Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP).

Radio-Canada discovered that two managers at the Olde Walkerville Pharmacy in Windsor, Ont. have reprimands and investigations attached to their files.

One employee, a pharmacist, is the subject of a sexual abuse complaint. Another, who identifies himself as the director of operations, uses a different name.

Sexual abuse allegations, misconduct

Imelda Castillo, registered as a pharmacist since 2010, is facing allegations of sexual abuse between March 2017 and April 2018. The discipline process followed by the OCP details that Castillo failed to maintain the practice of the profession and abused a patient emotionally, verbally or physically. According to the OCP, the "professional boundaries of the pharmacist-patient relationship" was not maintained.

The OCP has also alleged that Castillo contravened the Drug and Pharmacies Regulation Act and the Narcotics Safety and Awareness Act.

Radio-Canada reached out to Castillo for comment, but she declined.

A hearing date is pending for the allegations against Castillo to be heard by the OCP.

Operating under a different name

While Sanders was in Windsor in July 2019, the operations manager of the Olde Walkerville Pharmacy introduced himself to media as "John George."

No one named "John George" is registered with the OCP, nor is the position title regulated by the college. "John Gerges," a similar name, is registered with the OCP and is the name which appears on the deed sale of the Wyandotte Street pharmacy, show documents obtained by Radio-Canada.

The Facebook page of John Gerges, where the man pictured closely resembles John George, of the Olde Walkerville Pharmacy. (John Gerges/Facebook)

According to the OCP registration, Gerges is a pharmacist practicing out of Windsor, Ont. at Totten Pharmacy, as well as a Tilbury, Ont. pharmacy on Mill Street. At both locations, Gerges is permitted to sign for narcotic deliveries.

Other pharmacy companies the OCP connects Gerges to include Bless JG Pharma Inc., Bless JS Pharma Inc. and JM Westview Pharma Inc.

Gerges, registered with the OCP as a pharmacist in 2011, was suspended for discipline actions from May to September 2017 after the college found he had failed to maintain the standards of the profession.

Altered patient records, incorrect drugs dispensed

Between June and December 2014, Gerges dispensed incorrect medication to a patient — incorrectly issuing the generic form of a different drug to the one prescribed. In the fall of 2014, dose packages were dispensed to the same patient, but did not contain the correct amount of tablets.

Additionally, patient records were altered to show regular visits from the same patient to the pharmacy on Mill Street, in Tilbury, Ont., but actually a long-term supply had been given to the patient. Accurate records were not maintained for the June to December 2014 timeframe.

After the patient complained to the College, Gerges offered "significant compensation" for the generic drug dispensing error — and the OCP said Gerges repeatedly contacted the patient to discuss the offer.

Continued investigation by the College showed ongoing problems with maintaining records, improper billing and incorrect drugs being dispensed by Gerges throughout 2015.

A Facebook page in the name of John Gerges shows pictures similar to the person identifying themself as John George to the media.

Contacted by telephone in August by Radio-Canada, the pharmacist at the Olde Walkerville, who introduced himself as John George, denied operating under a different name even if the name associated with his telephone number stated John Gerges. He also denied working in the establishments where John Gerges works, before finally saying he was "not sure."

Asked if he could be registered under another name, the pharmacist replied that it would be possible, but that he "should check."

Radio-Canada attempted to contact Gerges several more times, but received no response.

The OCP has said it is following up with registered John Gerges and "will ask him for details about the use of his name and his role at the pharmacy."

The three other pharmacists working at the Olde Walkerville pharmacy, nor the owner, do not have any notes on their records in the public registry operated by the OCP.

Pharmacy owner, Ramachandran Ramapathy, could not be reached despite repeated calls.

When contacted, the director of operations also discussed welcoming the insulin caravan, who had come to purchase bottles of insulin at a cheaper price.

"We make money, of course, there is no doubt. But we do not take advantage of the situation," said the director of operations, identifying himself as "John Geroge."

Essentially, I help a human being get something he does not have the resources to buy by himself."