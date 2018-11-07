NDP MPP wants public consultation a condition for sale of Windsor jail

Windsor West NDP MPP wants the province to make sure they only sell the old Windsor jail to a buyer who has consulted with the Sandwich Towne community.

Lisa Gretzky said she has started a petition for people to sign, urging the PC government to ensure the former jail is repurposed in a way that the community supports.

The provincial government "is passing off its responsibility and the community will pay the price," she said.

The province listed the jail, the adjacent administrative building and the Mackenzie Hall parking lot for sale as one property last month. Bids are accepted until Nov. 23.

Mary Ann Cuderman says having a museum in Sandwich Towne to showcase its history would be important. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

One thing that some residents want is to see the property turned into a museum for Sandwich Towne.

Fabio Costante, councillor-elect for Ward 2, acknowledged the idea has been considered "a community priority," and pledged to raise the matter with council.

Losing the parking lot would also be losing an important amenity for the area, according to Costante.

Mary Ann Cuderman, chair of the Olde Sandwich Towne Business Association, said the community has lost a lot of things in the past few years, such as the post office which now sits vacant.

"It's called demolition by neglect, and it happens all too often."