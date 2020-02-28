Smoke from McDougall factory fire poses no health risk: Windsor fire
The now-extinguished fire began at approximately 10 a.m.
Smoke escaping vents and windows caused by a now-extinguished blaze at the site of the old Chromeshield factory in Windsor poses no health risk, according to Windsor fire.
John Lee, chief fire prevention officer with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, said his organization is monitoring the situation and would have informed the public if there had been cause for concern, adding "at this point, there's no concern environmentally."
Windsor fire issued a tweet about the blaze around 10 a.m. Friday, informing residents that crews are on the scene at the old Chromeshield building in the 800 block of McDougall Street.
Lee said the building's warehouse and offices were filled with smoke, with some fire in the building's second floor.
Windsor fire reported the fire extinguished at 12:31 p.m.
With files from Vince Robinet
