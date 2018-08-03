'We've been waiting 15 years,' environmentalists applaud Ojibway Shores land swap

Sandwich Towne residents are concerned about City of Windsor's plan to expropriate waterfront property at 75 Mill St., which may be swapped for Ojibway Shores with the Windsor Port Authority.

Their worry is they may lose access to the green space once the property comes under the control of the port authority.

But the city councillor who represents that ward, John Elliott, is assuring residents there's nothing to be worried about. Part of the expropriation plan involves creating a municipal park on part of the land at Mill Street and Russell Street.

"It's going to be good for the community. Once it's able to come out in the public what exactly they're proposing here, as a resident that's lived here pretty much all my life, it's going to be good," he said.

Elliott added that he wouldn't have voted for the expropriation if it wasn't good for the community.

Michael Dorian Jr. says the property has been in his family for years and they've kept it vacant for residents in Sandwich Towne to use. 0:46

Support from environmentalists

The expropriation letter sent to land owner Michael Dorian Jr. says the purpose is to "assist Windsor in a land exchange to acquire natural heritage lands contiguous to its existing Black Oak natural heritage park."

President and CEO of the port authority Steve Salmons said in an email there is no deal or agreement as of yet, but "the City has shown their determination and commitment to acquire Ojibway Shores by initiating the expropriation process this week."

"Clearly they are serious and committed," said Salmons. "The Port will now proceed with in-depth discussions with the City toward a formal agreement."

And environmentalists are happy Ojibway Shores could soon become Windsor's property, which will complete the heritage park.

The Detroit River Canadian Cleanup group has been waiting for this to happen for several years.

"I think it's terrific. We've been waiting 15 years for news like this. I couldn't be happier," said Tom Henderson, chair of the pubic advisory council of the group.

"Windsor is going to be proud. How many cities in North America will have 710 acres of continuous green, from the waterfront right to the Herb Gray Parkway. It'll put us world-class and I think that's terrific," said Henderson.

He believes the mayor's promise that the residents of Sandwich Towne will like the proposed park that will be retained by the city at the expropriated land.

Dorian plans to fight the expropriation. He said the offer for the land will be likely under $1 million and under market value, and he believes it's worth "three or four times that."

He said the land has been in his family for years and they've always kept it open for people to use.

The city has previously tried to purchase the land but was unable to strike a deal.