Ojibway Park reopens 3 trails after Civic long weekend storm

Three trails at Ojibway Park have reopened after multiple storms knocked down large trees at the nature centre during the Civic Holiday long weekend.

There are no use restrictions on those three trails.

However, Wildlife Loop remains closed, according to a park official. Debris clearance is pending and it's expected to reopen next week.

Following the storm, park officials said they had "no idea" when trails at the park would reopen. One employee said cleanup at the park was delayed because forestry crews needed to assist other hard-hit areas first.