Ojibway Park remains closed after Monday's storm

Trails are still closed at Ojibway Park in Windsor following Monday's storm and officials say they have "no idea" when it will reopen.

Cleanup crews have been hard at work removing downed power lines and clearing fallen trees across the Windsor-Essex region.

But according to a park employee, Ojibway's cleanup will have to wait because forestry crews need to assist other areas affected by the storm first.

Trails still closed at Ojibway Park following Monday's storm. Officials say they have 'no idea' when they'll reopen because forestry crews are still dealing with other hard hit areas first. Trail by big pond completely impassable due to fallen trees.

Fallen trees have completely blocked off the park's large pond and many areas have been taped off or blocked with pylons.

