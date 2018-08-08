Skip to Main Content
Ojibway Park remains closed after Monday's storm

Trails are still closed at Ojibway Park in Windsor following Monday's storm, and officials say they have "no idea" when it will reopen.

Ojibway Park's big pond is inaccessible to the public after multiple storms in the Windsor-Essex area Monday knocked down large trees at the nature centre and across the region. (Bob Becken/CBC)

Cleanup crews have been hard at work removing downed power lines and clearing fallen trees across the Windsor-Essex region.

But according to a park employee, Ojibway's cleanup will have to wait because forestry crews need to assist other areas affected by the storm first.

Fallen trees have completely blocked off the park's large pond and many areas have been taped off or blocked with pylons. 

More to come.

