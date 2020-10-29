OHL to drop the puck this fall for 2021-22 regular season
League aiming for 'conventional 68-game regular season'
Following a 2019-20 season that was cut short and a 2020-21 season that was cancelled, the Ontario Hockey League has announced plans to drop the puck for its 2021-22 regular season this fall.
"The league is excited to circle another date on the calendar as opening night for the 2021-22 regular season is set for Thursday, October 7," the OHL said in a statement.
Players will report to training camps on Sep. 4 before the league "embarks on a conventional 68-game regular season schedule" from Oct. 7 to April 3, 2022.
The playoffs are targeted to start four days later, ending May 30 "at the latest."
The 2022 Memorial Cup tournament is expected to be held between June 2 and 12.
"The league is currently in the process of developing a regular-season schedule," said OHL commissioner David Branch.
A complete regular season schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Details on if fans will be in attendance for the games — at full or limited capacity — have not been disclosed.
More to come
