Explosion and fire in downtown residence deemed accidental, damage pegged at $75K

Windsor Fire and Rescue has deemed a weekend explosion at a downtown Windsor residence as "accidental."

Officials were called to a multi-unit dwelling on the 500 block of Church Street just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday after the explosion led to a fire, which crews were able to put out shortly after arriving at the scene.

One man who was in the residence during the blaze Saturday was transported to Hamilton for burn treatments. Officials say he is still hospitalized.

Damages have been estimated at $75,000.

