Officials investigating second fire at Hogan's Printing in fewer than 2 years

Provincial and municipal fire officials are investigating a Tecumseh Road printing shop blaze that lasted for several hours on Sunday.

The fire destroyed Hogan's Printing — fewer than two years after flames destroyed the shop's old location on Drouillard Road.

Windsor police said patrol officers responded to the fire around 7:20 a.m.

Approximately 30 firefighters and six firetrucks battled the blaze for several hours, extinguishing the fire by early afternoon.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Windsor Fire and Rescue fire prevention officer John Lee said there was water and smoke damage to a bank in an adjacent unit, as well as smoke damage to a nearby dress shop.

No injuries have been reported.

We worked so hard to overcome the other fire in October. - Dan Hogan, Owner, Hogan's Printing

Lee said it's "way too early" to tell whether the fire is suspicious.

"It could be accidental, we just don't know at this point," he said, adding that investigators with the Ontario fire marshal's office and Windsor fire need to continue their investigation before more details can be released.

In a statement, Hogan's Printing owner Dan Hogan said he and his family are devastated by the fire.

"We worked so hard to overcome the other fire in October," he said. "All our family has done is try to support and service the community the best we can. We are feeling very defeated this morning."

Lee was unable to provide an exact figure representing the total cost of damage, but estimated it would exceed several hundred thousand dollars.