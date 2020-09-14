Kingsville intersection still closed as officials investigate potential gas leak
Ontario Provincial Police say an area of Kingsville remains closed Monday morning, as investigators look into a potential gas leak.
OPP say people should avoid the area
Ontario Provincial Police say an area of Kingsville remains closed Monday morning, as investigators look into a potential gas leak.
OPP, the Kingsville Fire Department and Windsor Fire and Rescue Service Hazmat were at the intersection of Essex County Roads 20 and 23 on Sunday.
OPP said emergency services evacuated the area and have asked that anyone within 500 metres of the intersection leave and not return until emergency services personnel say it is safe.
At about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, OPP said in a tweet that are area remains closed to the public and the investigation is ongoing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.