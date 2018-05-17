Officer hit by car as suspect flees scene

One officer was hit by a car Thursday as they attempted to arrest the driver of the vehicle.

Police responded to an auto shop on Wyandotte Street East for a break-and-enter reportedly in progress.

According to police, two male suspects jumped a fence and ran into a nearby alley. Officers followed on foot.

One suspect got into a black Cadillac which had been reported stolen on April 8. When officers approached and told the driver he was under arrest, the driver allegedly put the vehicle in reverse and fled the scene.

The officer who was struck by the car received non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle was later recovered in a church parking lot on St. Mary's Gate.

The second suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police said the suspects had broken into the auto shop around midnight and then returned around 4 a.m. Some property was recovered from a white van parked in the alley nearby.

The Major Crimes branch is investigating.