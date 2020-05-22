Off-duty Windsor police officer faces assault, forcible confinement charges 

A Windsor police officer with three years seniority has been charged after allegedly assaulting a victim sometime overnight between Wednesday, May 20 and Thursday, May 21.

According to Windsor police, Const. Dejan Djurovic — who was off-duty at the time of the alleged assault — faces charges for assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, assault/choking, as well as mischief under $5,000.

Djurovic has been suspended.

The victim sustained non-life-threatning injuries following the alleged assault.

Windsor police launched an investigation into the matter on Thursday around 7:30 a.m. after receiving an assault complaint.

Police determined the victim and Djuvoric knew each other, and the officer was arrested without incident by investigators with the force's major crime branch.

Djurovic is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 22.