Odd crash on Windsor's riverfront
There are no injuries in an odd single-vehicle crash in a parking lot on Windsor's riverfront.
The car involved has Nova Scotia licence plates
There are no injuries in an odd single-vehicle crash in a parking lot on Windsor's riverfront.
At Glengarry Avenue, near Caesars Windsor, police responded to an accident call and found a vehicle wedged against fence barriers.
<a href="https://t.co/rOI4VAA6JJ">pic.twitter.com/rOI4VAA6JJ</a>—@BobBecken
Police on the scene said the driver was "distraught" but otherwise okay.
The car involved has Nova Scotia licence plates.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.