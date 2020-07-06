What's open and closed in Windsor over the Thanksgiving Holiday long weekend

Here's what's opened and closed for the Thanksgiving long weekend in Windsor.

Please note, many services may be limited due to COVID-19.

City Services

City of Windsor offices will be closed on Monday.

The next city council meeting will take place on Monday, October 19.

The city's 311 contact centre will be closed Monday. Reduced hours resume on Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed by one day, and will not be collected on Monday. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

Depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road for public drop-off and household chemical waste depots will be closed Monday. Regular hours of operation (holidays excepted) are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shopping

Devonshire mall is closed on Monday.

Tecumseh mall is closed Monday.

Select LCBO stores remain open on Monday, with normal hours on Saturday and Sunday. Grocery stores are open but may have amended holiday hours.

Parks and recreation

All community centres, arenas and pools will be closed on Monday.

Some park amenities remain closed but park trails and green spaces are open subject to physical distancing protocols.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park is closed until further notice due to COVID-19.

Parking Enforcement

There is no parking enforcement on Monday. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at www.citywindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All Windsor Public Library locations will be closed Monday.

Museum Windsor

Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are closed due to COVID-19.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are currently operating on an enhanced Saturday service schedule due to the COVID-19 reduced services protocol. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, but the sales office at 3700 North Service Rd. E. will be closed.

How and where to book a COVID-19 test

Walk-in tests for the novel coronavirus ended across the province over the weekend, and anyone in Ontario who wants to take a COVID-19 test will need to book an appointment at an assessment centre or select pharmacies.

According to the province, those looking to book a test at an assessment centre should do so only if they:

Have a symptom of COVID-19.

Have a high-risk exposure to someone who has the virus as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app.

Is a resident or works in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak.

Residents or workers in long-term care home.

Visitors to a long-term care home.

Residents or workers in homeless shelter.

International students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period.

Farm workers.

Individuals who require a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance.

Self-Identify as Indigenous.

Resident or worker in other congregate living settings and institutions.

Windsor Regional Hospital is operating two assessment centres — one at the hospital's Ouellette Campus and one at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.

People can no longer walk-in for testing at these facilities, and instead will have to book an appointment online here, or get assistance by calling 519-973-4443. Those sites are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Erie Shores HealthCare is also operating an assessment centre under the same criteria as Windsor Regional Hospital.

Those looking to book a test at Erie Shores Healthcare can do so online here or call 519-326-2373 extension 4263. The assessment centre in Leamington is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Asymptomatic testing is currently available at three Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Windsor.

The person must also fall under one of five categories:

Living, working in or visiting a long-term care facility.

Residing or volunteering at a shelter.

Have been given a clearance for international travel.

An international student travelling into the country to start school after the 14-day isolation period ends.

An Indigenous person.

For more information or to find a testing site closest to you, visit Ontario's COVID-19 testing website.