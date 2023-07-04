Kindness of strangers 'meant the world' after son suffered seizure, business owner says

When Phillippe Octavien ran to his son at the Walkerville Distillery District Night Market on Friday, his five-year-old was having a seizure in the arms of a stranger.

Octavien, owner of Black Magic Culinary Creations and a vendor at the market, said his son Mavriq was playing with the family's friends before suffering a sudden seizure.

Octavien says when he ran over, crowds had jumped into action. People were calling 911 and asking about Mavriq's age and weight. A man holding Mavriq was keeping crowds back and trying to keep him engaged when he woke up.

At first, Octavien said, he didn't recognize the faces in the crowd. Now he knows at two were fellow vendors, the owners of Rare Apparel. Family friends were there as well. The others, he's not sure.

Windsor Morning 14:16 Night Market seizure Philippe Octavien, a vendor at the Walkerville Night Market, speaks with CBC Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa about his son experiencing a seizure at the market. Lori Duhig, an epilepsy educator with Epilepsy Southwestern Ontario, also speaks with Nav about seizure safety.

"To see people just jump in and help when they didn't need to … that just shows their character and the love they have within them as humans," he said.

"Until I sat down the next day and thought about it, that's when it hit me … we're very fortunate, very blessed and very thankful."

Octavien hugged the strangers while he followed his son to the hospital.

Mavriq is back to being a "fun-loving five-year-old" now — albeit one under the constant monitoring of his parents while they await more tests, Octavien said.

"[Their] kindness, their generosity, their love … those mean the world to me and my family."

Keep calm, educator says

Lori Duhig is an epilepsy educator with Epilepsy Southwestern Ontario.

She said it appears many of the people who aided Mavriq did the right things in response to his seizure.

"There are some simple steps that can be taken to ensure the person having that seizure is safe," Duhig said. "Having good crowd control is one. I commend them."

There are a couple other things people can do, she said: Make sure to put something soft under the seizing person's head.

People also shouldn't attempt to restrain an individual while they're seizing, and they should never put anything in the seizing person's mouth. Timing the seizure can be helpful for paramedics, she added.

The toughest thing of all? Staying calm.

"One in 10 will have a single seizure in our lifetime," Duhig said. "Having seizure first aid safety in your back pocket, knowing what to do is certainly important.

"Make yourself aware and a tool in our society so you're able to help someone having a seizure."