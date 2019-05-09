External agency reviewing a stunt driving charge against Windsor's acting deputy police chief

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission will review the circumstances around a Windsor acting deputy police chief being charged with stunt driving.

Seven weeks after it happened, the Windsor Police Service announced over the weekend Jason Crowley, who oversees police operations, was charged for driving 111 kilometres per hour in an area with a posted speed limit of 70 kilometres on Jan. 7.

Police said he was off duty and driving inside of his personal vehicle at the time. He was allowed to leave without any charges.

The Windsor police services board met behind closed doors Friday afternoon to discuss this issue. In a statement following the meeting, it said the board "is united in our belief that the Windsor Police Service followed all appropriate conflict-of-interest provisions and policies when reviewing and investigating the alleged infraction."

However, it said the service's own conflict of interest directive clearly states that officials must "ensure investigations involving a member of this service ... are conducted by the supervisor or another member holding a rank higher than the subject member."

The directive also says considerations should be made to assign the investigation to an external agency if there's a "heightened conflict of interest" and where it's needed to ensure transparency.

The service released information about Crowley's charge after CBC News filed a Freedom of Information request on Feb. 21.

