Windsor police act on external recommendations as service aims to improve culture

The Windsor Police Service said Wednesday it's now addressed all 37 recommendations from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC), many of them aimed at improving the culture inside the organization.

More than two years ago, the OCPC released its report following a lengthy investigation into equity, diversity, harassment, hiring processes and conflict of interest policies, among other things. In September of 2021, Windsor police said it made changes to improve several issues around 26 of the recommendations. Now, the service said all have been completed.

"The initiatives and policies that subsequently emerged are long‐term in scope and have the ability to change the culture at the Windsor Police Service," according to the conclusion in the final report by Windsor police.

One OCPC suggestion is for Windsor police to better understand morale and systemic issues from within by conducting internal surveys.

CBC News obtained results of a survey through a Freedom of Information request. It was conducted in December 2020, at the height of the pandemic and during former chief Pam Mizuno's tenure, and published internally last year.

The results showed only 23 per cent of those surveyed said employee wellness was improving and two-thirds felt senior leadership wasn't interested in their welfare.

Jason Bellaire has been named the new chief of Windsor Police Services on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Current police chief Jason Bellaire, who was the acting chief when speaking to CBC News about the results earlier this year, said he took full responsibility. At the same time, he said the COVID-19 pandemic played a "massive" role in the results.

Windsor police said a more recent survey was conducted in August and those results could be published this month.

"I know we still have work to do, but I am confident that we are on the right track and will continue to improve our organizational culture and deliver excellent service," said Bellaire in a statement on Thursday.

Tasking board with asking tough questions

Another OCPC recommendation recently addressed was the need for the board, chaired by Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, to ask the tough questions required and to ensure they're not simply "checking off the right box."

Board members now receive all relevant reports ahead of the meeting to respond to issues "in an effective way."

The board, including new member Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac, also now can request that the chief address issues of concern to the community during the meeting.

Policy shifts around workplace harassment

Windsor police said they have also taken steps to improve training around workplace harassment and how internal investigations are handled.

They've also tried to address an OCPC recommendation around stigma and policing culture relating to accommodations made for employees, including those with disabilities.

The service said all members in management or supervisory roles will receive training about the legal requirements to accommodate workers.

Al Frederick has been a police officer for 35 years and is set to retire as Windsor's police chief at the end of June. (Windsor Police Service)

Windsor police has updated its conflict of interest policy to make it clear whether and when some cases should be referred to an external agency for investigation. It also spells out what the protocol is when an investigation involves someone like the chief of police.

CBC News first reported about a 911 hang up call to former police chief Al Frederick's home in November 2018. It called into question how the investigation was handled by officers under the chief of police.

Eventually, after CBC News began asking questions, the board asked the OPP to review the handling of the investigation. They found no wrongdoing with how Windsor police conducted the probe.